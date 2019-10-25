Come hear the latest news about the Knapdale beavers

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust and Royal Zoological Society of Scotland are hosting a public event to give an update on the Scottish Beavers Reinforcement Project.

Members of the public will be able to meet with project staff at the Cairnbaan Hotel on Monday, October 28, at 6pm to find out more about the second year of work to reinforce Mid Argyll’s beaver population and have their questions answered by the team.

Over the past two years, the project has introduced a number of adult beavers from Tayside into Knapdale Forest to bolster the population released during the Scottish Beaver Trial.

All animals were screened by qualified vets prior to release to ensure that they were healthy and disease-free. Surveys this autumn have confirmed that beavers released in the first year of the project have successfully bred and given birth to kits.

The reinforcement project is led by Scottish Beavers, a partnership between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and the Scottish Wildlife Trust created to continue the work of the Scottish Beaver Trial. It is taking place on land managed by Forest Commission Scotland and has been licensed by Scottish Natural Heritage, which is also coordinating the monitoring requirements at the site.