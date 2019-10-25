Another magical MOJO

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The roof was raised and the dance floor was full as MOJO returned to Craignish Village Hall for the third year.

A mix of genres, from rap to rock, was showcased as The Blue Moon Travellers, Lost in Berlin, The Camans, Ardfunk, 4Below and The Twisted Melons had their moment in the spotlight on Saturday October 19.

Dan Sloan-Griffiths reflected on the night: ‘From all the hard work from our small volunteering crew at MOJO, it was so good to see our efforts unfold into a night of absolute music pleasure.

‘From the laid-back acoustics of the first act to the power energy grove of the headliners it was a brilliant showcase of live original music from our six talented acts.

‘We all were as one in a feel-good, buzzing electric atmosphere, sparked by the bands’ diversity and amazing talents, the great sound engineering and the appreciative audience.’

Home-town band Ardfunk unsurprisingly raised the roof as the crowds grooved to the funky beats. The soulful music from the eight-piece band made it impossible for the audience not to get to their feet for a boogie.

Lost in Berlin proved a hit, with many admitting it maybe wasn’t their usual taste in music but he was definitely extremely talented with powerful lyrics that really hit home with the audience. His tongue and cheek performance of a rap about the demise of businesses in Lochgilphead got the crowd involved as they echoed ‘shut down’ back to him.

‘We are so proud of all our acts and thrilled Ardfern had its own Ardfunk performing, adding to the delight of the crowds,’ Dan added. ‘This is what we’re all about at MOJO – a place to show off the amazing musicians we have here in Argyll and to give them and us future inspiration for more of the same.

‘It’s been a joy to be involved in seeing that grow.’