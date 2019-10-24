Your Mòd success stories
Thanks to all of our readers who contacted the Argyllshire Advertiser to share their recent Royal National Mòd success stories with us.
Such has been the response to our request for your Glasgow Mòd highlights that we will dedicate a special feature to your stories in our November 1 edition.
It is not too late to get in touch. Please send your photos and stories to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or DM our Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page.