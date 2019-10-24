Announcements – October 25, 2019

BIRTHS

ELLIS

To Amy (née Litster) and Mark, a beautiful baby girl, Rowan Jane, on September 30, 2019. A granddaughter for Alison and Jimmy, and Karen and Stephen. Auntie Sarah and Cali both over the moon!

LEISHMAN

Ryan and Michelle (McGrory) are delighted to announce the birth of their baby boy, Ramsay, on October 11, 2019 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. A first grandchild for Brian and Eileen, and a tenth for Tommy and Jen. Mum and baby are well.

MCDANIEL

Shaun and Hannah (née Colville) are delighted to announce the safe arrival of Murray Jeff, on October 1, 2019, at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. First grandchild for Jane McDaniel, Clydebank and third grandson for Elspeth Colville, Campbeltown.

Deaths

BARBOUR – Robert (Bobby), peacefully at home, on October 22, 2019, in his 96th year, beloved husband of Betty, much loved dad of Elizabeth, Fiona, Robert, David and Ruth, and a proud grandpa. Funeral service at Mauchline Parish Church, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by cremation at Holmsford Bridge Crematorium, Irvine. A retiral collection if desired, in aid of Gideon’s UK (Ayrshire South Branch). Family flowers only.

KEE – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on October 17, 2019, William Thomas Kee (Willie), in his 89th year, Mingary, Machrihanish, formerly of Clydebank, dearly beloved husband of Ruby Kee, much loved dad of Elaine and Duncan, father-in-law of Iain and Clare and beloved grandfather of William and Finlay.

ROXBURGH – Peacefully, after a short illness, at Hairmyres Hospital, on Friday, October 18, 2019, Janet (Milne). Funeral service at South Lanarkshire Crematorium, Sydes Brae, Blantyre, G72 OTL, on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11.45am.

WOOD – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on October 17, 2019, Robert Alexander Wood, in his 83rd year, of McLullich Buildings, Lorne Street, Lochgilphead, beloved husband of Cathie (MacKay) and much loved father of Flora, Lachlan, Wilma and May. Much respected father-in-law of Lee, Moira, Iain and Angus, adored grandpa of Jamie, Lucy, Mark, David, Holly, Innes, Eleanor, Emily, Evan and Brodie and great grandpa of Jackson. Dear brother of the late David and Alison, and a good neighbour, former work colleague and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Sadly missed by all.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MCSPORRAN – The family of the late Hilda McSporran would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind words, cards and expressions of sympathy following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all the staff at Campbeltown Hospital, The Beatson, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, the Kintyre care team, and Carr Gomm for their support over recent years, to the Reverend William Crossan for his heartfelt service, to Kenneth and all at T A Blair Funeral Directors and to Flora, Marion and their staff at the Ardshiel Hotel. Finally, thanks to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside and those who contributed to the collection for Macmillan Nurses and Lorne and Lowland Church.

O’SULLIVAN – Following the death of Diarmuid O’Sullivan, his wife, Margaret Harvey, and family sincerely thank all who extended their sympathy and particularly those who travelled to Ireland for his funeral.

in Memoriams

ARKELL – In loving memory of a dear husband, dad, granda and great granda (Eck), died October 28, 2012.

It broke our hearts to lose you,

But you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day God called you home.

Loved and missed so very much.

– From Maggie and family, home and abroad.

COLE – Cally (née Mitchell).

Remembering with love and happy memories.

– Your loving family, home and away.

MACINNES – In memory of Margaret, who passed away October 26, 2017. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Always in our thoughts.

– Neil, David, Alan and families.