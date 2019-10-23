HSCP seeks locality planning group members

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is calling on local communities to get involved in the planning of health and social care services within Argyll and Bute.

One of the ways people can do this is through Locality Planning Groups (LPGs) which bring together NHS and council staff, community members, carers, representatives from the third and independent sectors and community-based groups who work together to improve the health and well being of the community in which they live. The HSCP has four LPGs and these are: Bute and Cowal; Helensburgh and Lomond; Oban, Lorn and Isles and Mid Argyll Kintyre and Islands.

These LPGs are up and running but there is still a need for carer and community council representation for each of the groups.

The HSCP are looking for individuals who have an:

Understanding and familiarity of their locality

Awareness and experience in health and social care services

Ability to commit to regular locality planning meetings (at least 4 per year) for approximately 2 hours per meeting

Interest and enthusiasm for engagement

Commitment to developing and delivering locality plans which reflect the needs and priorities of people across Argyll and Bute.

The date to register an interest or nominate community members (with the nominee’s permission) is Friday November 15.

If you are interested, or would like further information, contact Laureen McElroy by email at nhs.abhscp@nhs.net or by post at: FAO Business Improvement Manager, Argyll & Bute Health and Social Care Partnership, Victoria Integrated Care Centre, Jeanie Deans Unit, 93 East King Street, Helensburgh, G84 7BU