Call for new members for Argyll IJB
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Argyll and Bute Integrated Joint Board (IJB) is the governance board of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership and has responsibility for the planning, resourcing and overseeing of the operational delivery of integrated services.
Membership of the IJB comprises elected councillors from Argyll and Bute Council, NHS Highland Board members and individuals from a range of sectors and stakeholder groups including the Third Sector, Independent Sector, patients/service users, Trade Unions, staff and carers.
The IJB currently has a number of vacancies and is seeking new members to fill the following roles: unpaid carer; service user and non-GP medical representative.
Members of the IJB have a responsibility to:
- Attend and participate in 6 board meetings and up to six board development sessions over a 12-month time frame.
- Attend and participate in the business committees of the IJB, as appointed by the board, with a time commitment of between four to six meetings a year.
- Undertake personal preparation prior to the meeting, including identification of any issues in advance of the meeting.
If you would like any more information about the IJB or the role please contact Charlotte Craig, business improvement manager, at charlotte.craig@argyll-bute.gov.uk or call 01436 658839.