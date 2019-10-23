Bonfire night gears up for a bang
Weather permitting, this year’s Mid Argyll Round Table bonfire and fireworks display will take place on Saturday November 2.
The Co-op community fund will be partially funding the event but a crowdfunding page will also be launched to help raise funds.
An earlier appeal was made for volunteers to help build the bonfire on Saturday October 26 (tomorrow). Heavy lifting, mud and banter are promised and the working party will begin at 9am, meeting at the Bank of Scotland. If you are available to help please get in touch with the organisers via the Mid Argyll Round Table Facebook page.