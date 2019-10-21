Pharmacy donates football first aid kit
Tarbert Soccer Centre recently welcomed the thoughtful contribution of a much-needed first aid kit.
The generous donation by Tarbert Pharmacy was warmly received by the club as they posted their thanks on Facebook: ‘We would like to say a massive thank you to Tarbert Pharmacy for kindly sponsoring a fully stocked first aid kit. We are extremely grateful for this kind donation.’
The first aid kit is essential for attending tournaments and has already been shown off as four teams travelled to North Connel to compete in the annual Lochnell Tournament on September 28.
The group are holding a registration night on Monday October 21, from 6pm to 7pm at the astro pitch.
All new members would be made very welcome.