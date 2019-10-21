Matthew is retiring but will still volunteer

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Matthew Ramsay says the time has come to hang up his hat, well almost.

He is retiring from his post as Fishermen’s Mission Port Officer for Oban and Kintyre.

He said: ‘I have served the mission for many years. I started as an honorary agent, then progressed to auxiliary and eventually ended up as the Port Officer for Mallaig, Oban and Kintyre. Someone was employed to cover Mallaig, so that left me with Oban and Kintyre. It meant a lot less driving for me and the odd ferry journey to Islay.

‘I loved my time serving the fishing communities and doing what they say I do best, visiting people and yarning.

‘I am going to continue as a volunteer, so will still be around, but just not in the same capacity.

‘I have to mention my wife Sheena. Without her keeping me right at times, I couldn’t have done what I did.

‘I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over all these years. God bless.’