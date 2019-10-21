Lochgilphead High School pupils set for TV debut

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A STV series is soon to turn young people from Lochgilphead High School into local celebrities as they make their TV debut.

Hayman’s Way follows actor David Hayman as he travels around Scotland unearthing the people and places that make Scotland unique.

In the episode, which airs on Monday October 21 at 8pm, David Hayman visits the islands of Seil and Easdale and uncovers Scotland’s rich prehistoric past in Kilmartin.

Hayman makes the most of his time in Argyll also taking a boat trip to the Corryvreckan whirlpool and is even treated to a mouthwatering meal from The George’s head chef Eric Lionnet as he explores Inveraray.

The school previously had links with Kilmartin Museum having been invited to help on a dig at Dun Mhuirlich near Tayvallich, which led to the starting of an archaeology club. This link resulted in the pupils being invited to be a part of filming.

On the day of filming pupils were taken to Kilmartin Museum where they met with the cast and crew and chatted over a hot chocolate before the hard work began.

Heading out to Nether Largie, the pupils were encouraged to explore the southern cairn and were filmed weaving in and out of the cairn and lifting up rocks.

The crew even gave pupils the opportunity to get involved with the filming, passing the responsibility of holding and positioning lighting equipment over to them, as Brendan O’Hara – who ha since been elected as MP for Argyll and Bute – directed.

Filming for the Argyll episode took place in April 2015 and although it has not yet been aired it is available on the STV Player, so it came as a bit of a surprise to guidance teacher Jamie Wire when a pupil announced they had spotted him on TV.

He commented: ‘It’s funny how it has all come to light now as the pupils were all in S1-3 and now only three remain in school, all in S6. Our remaining pupils had almost forgotten about the whole thing.’