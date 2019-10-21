Lifeboat responds to call for assistance
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
The RNLI Tighnabruaich responded to a call at 6.32pm on Sunday October 13 to assist a yacht suffering engine failure.
As night fell, the volunteer crew launched to assist a yacht with two crew stranded off Skipness. After an assessment was completed the 36′ yacht was taken in tow to Lochranza on the isle of Arran.
Once the yacht was secured to the pontoon at Lochranza, its crew were passed on to Arran Coastguard for further support, and Tighnabruaich’s volunteer crew returned to their station where the lifeboat was made ready for further service and all volunteers stood down.