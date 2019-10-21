Argyll and Bute health and social care staff recognised

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) held its Staff Excellence Awards on Friday October 4.

The awards recognise exceptional health and social staff working for the HSCP who have performed over and above expectations.

This is the third year the HSCP has held the awards and, once again, a wide range of nominations was received from colleagues and members of the public.

Liz Higgins, lead nurse for Argyll and Bute HSCP, said: ‘Health and social care staff across Argyll and Bute are providing a first class service to their communities every day and we feel it is important they are recognised for their hard work and dedication to our patients and service users.

‘The staff excellence awards highlight the care and commitment of HSCP staff across the organisation and provide an opportunity for colleagues, patients and members of the public to say thank you and show their appreciation by nominating staff.

‘I was again really delighted by the high standard, number of nominations and positive comments our staff received.

‘Congratulations to all the winners on their enthusiasm and commitment to the public across Argyll and Bute who are served by the HSCP.’

The HSCP also thanks the generous sponsors for their support of the awards.