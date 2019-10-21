Announcements – October 4, 2019

ENGAGEMENTS

PARKER – HOWSON

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Ian Stewart Parker, to Kirsty Margaret Howson, on September 28, 2019.

golden WEDDINGS

FUGE – MOODIE

At Dunoon High Kirk, on October 1, 1969, by the Rev Allan MacLeod, Tom to Ann.

Deaths

BROWN – Peacefully at his home, with his family by his side, on September 24, 2019, James (Jim) Brown, in his 85th year, of Innishail, Ford, by Lochgilphead, formerly of Drimvore, and the Island of Luing, retired postman and church officer, beloved husband of Violet and loving father of Lorraine and Morven, and a much loved and adored grandpa of Iona, Duncan, Rowan, Douglas, Roshan, Digby and Nisha. Brother of Mary-Margaret and respected father-in-law of Angus and Robin. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, followed by interment at Kilchattan Cemetery, Isle of Luing. Sadly missed.

SEMPLE – Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on September 25, 2019, William Semple, in his 81st year, Brackley Farm and formerly of Barmollach Farm, Carradale, dearly beloved husband of Margaret McLean, much loved dad of Catherine, Margaret and Tommy, loving grandpa of Peter, Craig, Fiona, Hannah, Paul, Emma, Neve and Willie-Jack and great grandpa of Eve.

WHITEFIELD – Peacefully, at Ardfenaig Residential Home, on September 26, 2019, with his family by his side, John, in his 84th year, loving husband of the late Nan, much loved dad of Graham, Joyce, Janice and Irene, dear father-in-law of Alison, Keith, Robert and Donald, adored grandpa of Craig, Ross, Lewis, Ashleigh, Rebecca, Keir, Aaron, Caitlin, Eoghan and Isla and great grandpa of Harper, Daisy and Heidi. A dear brother, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service will take place, today, October 4, 2019, at Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church, Kilmartin, at 12.00 noon. Donations if desired, to Alzheimer Scotland and Ardfenaig Residential Home comfort fund.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACKINNON – Andrina, Sinclair and family would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, phone calls and visits received following the sad and unexpected passing of Ian. Our thanks to doctors, nurses and staff at Mid Argyll Hospital and Lochgilphead Medical Centre for their care of Ian over the years. Sincere thanks to Rev Hilda Smith for a comforting and uplifting service, in keeping with Ian’s personality; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their caring and efficient arrangements; to the Stag Hotel for excellent catering, and to Morna for the beautiful floral tributes. Finally, our thanks to all who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised over £800 for the British Heart Foundation.

MCARTHUR – The family of the late Christian (Chrissie), née McCallum, would like to sincerely thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received following the sad loss of Chrissie. Grateful thanks to all the lovely staff at Kintyre Care Home who supported Chrissie lovingly with care, respect and compassion especially during the last few difficult months. Thanks to Rhys and Kenny Blair for professional service and also for their help and advice. Thanks also to the Rev Bob Johnston who returned to conduct a lovely, personal service that Chrissie would have appreciated, to the talented David McEwan for the music, and to the Argyll Hotel who provided a lovely purvey, which everyone enjoyed. Lastly, thank you to all who came to the Highland Parish Church and Kilkerran, and who generously donated to Alzheimer Scotland and the staff of the HC-One Care Home.

MCLELLAN – Don would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the sudden sad loss of Wanda. Thanks to Rodger Crooks for a comforting service and to David McEwan for the lovely music. Thanks to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their professional services and kindness, and to the Argyll Hotel for the purvey. Many thanks also to all who paid their respects at the church and graveside.

in memoriams

LIPPE – Precious memories of Feuna Margaret Kerr, who died October 9, 1992, aged 26 years.

If all our prayers were answered, Feuna,

Our dreams could all come true,

We’d have nothing left to wish for,

Because we’d still have you.

– Love, Mum, Dad, Iona, John, Paul and Feuna.

Love you always, Mum.

– Peter John xx.

SOUDEN – In loving memory of our dear mum, Betty.

You’re always in our hearts.

– From your loving daughters, Isabel and Elizabeth, and all the family.