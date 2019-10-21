Announcements – October 18, 2019

Deaths

GAYDON – Peacefully at home, Kilbride Farmhouse, Barbreck, by Lochgilphead, on October 7, 2019, Florentine ( Twinkle ) Gaydon, nee Fowler, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Harry and much loved mother of Alexandra, Francis and Isobel. A dearly loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service was held in St. Margaret’s Church, Lochgilphead on Wednesday October 16, 2019, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

MCQUILKAN – Peacefully in the Sunshine Room at the Campbeltown Hospital, on October 12, 2019, Robert McQuilkan (Robin), aged 77 years, 41 Crosshill Avenue, Campbeltown, beloved husband of Sandra McKinven, much loved dad of David and Mary, a loving granda to Robyn and a loving brother and brother-in-law.

MCSPORRAN – At the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on October 14, 2019, Martha Stewart (Hilda) in her 87th year, 44 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Iain McSporran, much loved mum of Stewart, Iain, Malcolm and the late Alastair and a loving and much loved granny and great granny. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church and the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BLACK – Donnie and extended family thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and comfort received following the sad loss of Irene. Thanks to Margaret Sinclair for the comforting service at Greenock Crematorium, to good friends Georgie and George Dickson and to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for their professional services. Thanks to all staff at Mid Argyll Hospital, Tarbert Medical Centre, Carr Gomm and the Home Care Team for the care Irene received. Friends please accept this invitation to the Interment of Irene’s ashes at Clachan Cemetery on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12 noon.

SEMPLE – Margaret and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad passing of William. Our thanks to Dr Elder and staff at Carradale Surgery, and doctors and nurses at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow for their care of William. Thanks also to Rev Steve Fulcher for a lovely, comforting service, to David McEwan for beautiful music, T. A. Blair Funeral Directors for their caring and efficient services and to the Glen Restaurant for excellent catering. Finally, many thanks to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. The retiral collection for Carradale Church and R.N.I.B raised £920.

TUITE – The family of the late Katie Tuite would like to express their thanks and gratitude to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, messages, phone calls and cards received following their recent sad loss. Thank you to the Doctors and staff of Glenaray Ward, the community nursing team and all the Carer’s for their care and attention to Katie. Grateful thanks to Margaret Sinclair for a comforting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their guidance and compassionate arrangements; to Morna for beautiful floral tributes and to the Kilmartin Hotel for catering. Finally our thanks to all who attended at the Crematorium and Church to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised over £350 for Glenaray Ward, Mid-Argyll Hospital. Katie will be sorely missed by us all.

memoriams

DAWSON – Jack, Mamie and Gladys, dearly loved, greatly missed.

– Bill Dawson

MACLEAN – In memory of Donnie (Purdie).

It’s a year since you passed away,

You’re gone but not forgotten.

-Your brothers Neil John, George, Cameron, Jamie and families. xx

MUIR – Remembering Ian, a loving husband and dad.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Love Ellen, John and Maurice xxx

MUIR – Precious memories of a loving dad and father-in-law and grandad. Love Angela, Kenny and Kerr.

RENNIE – Andy, October 17, 2013.

Loved and missed every day, Dad.

– Iain, Andrew, Rosemary and families. xxxxx