Announcements – October 11, 2019

Deaths

MACPHERSON –

Suddenly at home, Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig, on Thursday October 3, 2019, Graeme Ross, cherished only son to Margaret and Malcolm, Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead, a loving brother to Shona and Lindsey, brother-in-law to Jeff and a very loving uncle to Megan, Matthew and Lily, a treasured partner of Demi and a much loved nephew and cousin. A much admired work colleague and a faithful and loyal friend to many. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

STEWART – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on October 4, 2019, Jackie Thomson Stewart, in her 93rd year, Dalbuie, Southend, dearly beloved wife of the late George Stewart (Tony) much loved mother of George, Ann and Rory, loving grandma of Melanie, Jonathan, Emma, Marc, Rhuaridh, Mirren, Marcus, Louis and Callaidh and great grandma of Ella, Hannah, Arthur and Noah. Funeral service in St Kiaran’s Episcopal Church, Campbeltown on Monday October 14, 2019 at 1.00p.m.

thereafter to Keil Cemetery, Southend. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please.

TUITE – Peacefully at the Mid Argyll Hospital on October 5, 2019, Katie Tuite, nee Wilson, in her 85th year, of Hillview, Bridgend, Kilmichael Glassary. Beloved wife of the late Jack Tuite, much loved mother of John, and loving gran of Scott, Kellie and Ben. A much respected mother in law of Susan, loving great granny of Katie, Charlie and Ollie and adored by Megan and Ewan. A dear sister of Jim, and the late Mary, Betty and Margaret. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held today, Friday October 11, 2019 at Cardross Crematorium at 11.15am, thereafter a Memorial Service will take place at Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Church, Kilmartin at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations to Glenaray Ward, M.A Hospital.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

BROWN – The family of the late Jim Brown would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, visits, flowers and cards received following their sad loss. Special thanks to doctors and nursing staff of Glenaray Ward, Collette Morgan and her team for all their care, attention and support given to Jim, both at home and hospital during his illness. The kindness and compassion shown to all was greatly appreciated. Our thanks to Margaret Sinclair for a comforting and personal service, to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for efficient and caring arrangements; and to the Atlantic Island Centre on Luing for catering. Our thanks to all who attended at church and made the trip to Luing to pay their respects at the graveside. The retiral collection raised over £800 for MacMillan Nurses & Glenaray Ward.

MORRANS – Janice and Angus would like to thank family and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy received on the sad loss of their mum, Cathie. Special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Campbeltown Hospital, Kintyre Care Team, Carr Gorm, T. A. Blair Funeral Directors for their professional services, the Lorne & Lowland Church, the staff at the Ardshiel Hotel, and special thanks to Helen Stimpson, and to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside.

WHITEFIELD – The family of the late John Whitefield would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind words and expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, phone calls and visits received following their recent sad loss of John. Special thanks to every member of staff at Ardfenaig Residential Home, to the home care team, Dr Strain, Dr Phillips and staff from the Mid Argyll Hospital for the exceptional care throughout recent times. Our thanks are also extended to Graham McLean for a most personal and uplifting service. Grateful thanks to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their support and caring arrangements. Finally, our heartfelt thanks to all who attended the church and graveside, from near and far, to pay their respects. The retiral collection in aid of Alzheimer Scotland and Ardfenaig Residential Home Comfort Fund raised £385.

in memoriams

GILLIES – Ian. In loving memory of a wonderful brother, uncle and great uncle.

Quietly today, your memory we treasure, loving you always, forgetting you never.

Love Christine, Audrey, Carolyn and families.

GILLIES – In loving memory of my dear Brother, Ian Gillies, who passed away October 12, 2018. Dearest Uncle to Mandy, Pauline, Layla and Archie. Missed by us all.

HEAFEY – In loving memory of Agnes, dear friend of Rachael and John, who passed away October 10, 2018. Sadly missed.

MCMILLAN – In loving memory of Annette who passed away on October 10, 2005.

A loving wife, mum and granny.

Loved and missed everyday!

MEIKLE – In loving memory of Drew, who died October 9, 2016.

Tread softly, as you tread on my dreams.

Miss you so much, Lambsy.

– Catherine Ann.

O’MAY – Veronica

Remembering with love and happy memories.

– Your forever loving family xxxxxxx.