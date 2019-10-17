Police report – October 18, 2019

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Drunk driver

At around 6.10am on Tuesday October 8, on the A83 near the Corran roundabout, Lochgilphead a man, aged 52, was arrested for allegedly driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The man was charged with the offence and released to appear at court at a later date.

Failure to obey red light

Police stopped a car on the A83 at around 11.50am on Tuesday October 8, as the driver, a 52-year-old man, allegedly failed to obey the red traffic light at Aray Bridge, Inveraray. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Dangerous driving – witness appeal

On Wednesday October 9 at around 8.40am, a white coloured articulated lorry was reported to have be driven in a dangerous manner while carrying out an overtake manoeuvre, on the Lochgilphead to Tarbert road (A83) near Stronachullin. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Possession of drugs

At around 10.25pm on Friday October 11, a 19-year-old man was stopped and searched on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. He was allegedly found to be in possession of cannabis. He was charged with the offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101 or, anonymously, through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.