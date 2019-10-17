Flood risk prevention consultations

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The third in a series of public consultation drop-in events is being held at Lochgilphead Community Education Centre, on Tuesday October 22 as part of Argyll and Bute Council’s local flood risk management plan.

The event is an opportunity for informal discussion around the potential short list of sustainable flood defence solutions that have been identified, as well as a chance to share local flood knowledge.

Representatives from the council and flood defence experts will be there to answer questions.

The event comprises ‘drop-in’ sessions from 5-7pm and 7.30-8pm to allow informal discussion around the potential options. Between 7pm and 7.30pm there will be a presentation to present the findings of the options appraisal, which will include a question and answer session.

On Wednesday October 23, in Templar Arts and Leisure Centre, Tarbert, a similar event will be held, following the same format and times.

Public feedback will help inform the final phase of the flood study to identify a preferred flood scheme solution, which may then be presented for consideration to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency and the Scottish Government.

If anyone has any comments for the study team, these can be emailed directly to morag.hutton@aecom.com

PICS:

Flooding at Lochgilphead front green last November. 51_a48FloodingLochgilp05