Breath of fresh air for SWI
Mid Argyll SWI’s monthly meeting saw the group visiting the MS Centre, Lochgilphead.
During the evening, centre manager Karen McCurry explained about the work they do and gave a tour of the centre, showing all it has to offer.
The group had fun trying some of the exercises in Brain Gym and some members even tried out the oxygen chamber.
Mid Argyll SWI would like to thank Karen for her time and sharing her enthusiasm for the work she and her team do at the centre.