Young farmers give cancer the kick

In fields across Scotland bale sculptures are mysteriously popping up.

The striking creations mark the return of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers national bale art competition. There was no theme this year but a requirement to raise awareness of a cancer charity.

For the first time Mid Argyll Young Farmers have taken to their forklifts and dug out their paint brushes to enter the bale art competition.

Inspired by the Rugby World Cup in Japan and wanting to show their support for the Scotland team, the young farmers constructed a kicker, ball and rugby post from round and square bales of hay and haylage. Choosing to support the Mid Argyll Marie Curie Fundraising Group, the young farmers have also displayed a banner, kindly donated by the charity, alongside their sculpture.

The hope is that if passers by have enjoyed the spectacle they will show their appreciation by donating to Marie Curie, a charity which provides care and support to those with terminal illnesses.

Wishing to grow in numbers Mid Argyll Young Farmers Club hope the show of artistic skills will also encourage new members to join. If you would like to join please visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/midargyllyfc