Sean invades Islay for Big Scottish Breakfast

STV weather presenter Sean Batty made a flying visit to Islay, taking part in fundraising events for the Big Scottish Breakfast, an annual STV Children’s Appeal fundraising event.

Packing as much into a day as he could, Sean’s first stop was the Port Mor Community Café, Port Charlotte where he enjoyed a cuppa and a chat with the staff on Tuesday October 1, before heading to the Argyll College campus in Bowmore to meet members of Islay Youth Action.

Sean then joined parents and children at Bowmore Primary School for some maths based activities before doing what he does best and presenting a weather forecast with the children.

As the guest of honour he attended Port Ellen Primary School’s annual harvest afternoon tea party. With members of the community also in attendance the pupils had a fantastic audience to perform for as they sang, danced and played musical instruments.

The final stop on Sean’s whistle-stop tour of Islay was The Machrie Hotel and Golf Links where he ran a mini golf clinic with golf professional and joined some youngsters for a game.

The STV Children’s Appeal charity was launched in 2011 by the Hunter Foundation and STV. In eight years, it has raised more than £19 million to help children and young people affected by poverty in Scotland.

The money raised by the charity stays in Scotland and 100 per cent of donations are spent on the children who need it most. All overheads are met by STV and The Hunter Foundation.