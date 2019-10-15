Man sentenced following sexual abuse of children

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A 53-year-old man has been given a life sentence for sexually abusing children in Argyll and Bute.

William Rigby was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday October 15.

Rigby pled guilty in March 2019 to sexually abusing three girls in Helensburgh. The offences took place in 2018 and between 2005-2007. The girls were aged four, six and 11 years old when the offences began.

Detective Inspector Steve Martin, of the Public Protection Unit, said: ‘The abuse displayed by Rigby towards his victims was horrific and some of the worst my officers have seen.

‘I want to praise the courage and strength shown by all of the victims. The account of the youngest victim led us to two other victims and the arrest of William Rigby.

‘If you or anyone you know has been a victim of abuse or wishes to report abuse you should feel confident in reporting to Police Scotland.

‘We would ask anyone who has concerns or information about any person who may pose a risk to children or who may have abused a child to contact us on 101.’