The unstoppable march of progress?
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
This week’s edition sees the very welcome return of our artistic contributor Ann Thomas from Tarbert.
The subject for Ann’s musings is the proposal by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks to erect new, taller pylons across the neck of land between East and West loch Tarbert as part of a much larger project to upgrade the power transmission network between Inveraray and the north east Kintyre coast near Skipness.
Many local people oppose the plan for pylons close to Tarbert which, they say, will ruin the village’s scenic beauty at a stroke.