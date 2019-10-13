News from the districts – October 11, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Rothesay

The opening date for Rothesay Pavilion looks set to be extended until April next year, according to a report that went before councillors.

The £14million project to restore the Grade A listed building is nearing completion but the charity which will take over its running has asked Argyll and Bute Council for further funding.

The Rothesay Pavilion Charity [RPC] fears that there is a revenue funding shortfall for the first two years of the five-year operating period from 2020/21 to 2024/25.

A report, discussed at a full council meeting on Thursday September 26, stated that the ‘revenue grant’ to be paid by the council to RPC has been agreed at £150,000 per year for the first five years, but other details are being kept confidential.

Councillor Gary Mulvaney, the council’s depute leader and its policy lead for strategic finance and capital regeneration projects, has admitted that the project has been ‘both complex and challenging.’

The building was due to be handed over in September 2019.

Cruachan

Drax’s Hollow Mountain visitor centre at the Cruachan power station has been named as one of VisitScotland’s top visitor attractions.

VisitScotland gave the centre, which is located at the power station on the banks of Loch Awe, the highest scores for hospitality and friendliness.

Sarah Cameron, Cruachan visitor centre manager said: ‘We’re thrilled to be recognised among the best of the best in Scotland. Our dedicated team always go the extra mile to make sure the experience people have here is as engaging and educational as possible.

‘We have around 50,000 visitors a year, and they’re often awestruck by how this power station has been built inside a mountain. The stunning scenery and wildlife – including the pine martens, which people love to watch – makes it a very special place to visit.’

Visitors can take guided tours inside the subterranean world of the power station where they can see the machine hall and learn about its history and the feat of engineering required to build it. In the visitor centre’s interactive exhibitions and displays help bring history to life and explain how electricity is generated.

Inveraray

Argyll Caravan Park, Inveraray are sweeping up conservation awards recently receiving three David Bellamy Conservation Awards.

The caravan park can now be called a honey bee friendly park after winning a BBKA Honey Bee Friendly award. In 2016 this award was created when the David Bellamy Conservation Award Scheme teamed up with the British Beekeepers Association (BBKA) to run the Honey Bee Friendly Park Project. The project aims to get as many parks as possible working to conserve Britain’s bees.

The caravan park also achieved a gold award for their conservation efforts and a 5 in 5 Woodlands award. The 5 in 5 Woodlands award is achieved when a park creates five habitats, over five years in a particular area, whether that be wildflower meadows, hedgerows or woodlands.

PICS:

Sarah Cameron, manager of the Hollow Mountain visitor centre. no_a41Cruachan02

The Hollow Mountain visitor centre at the Cruachan power station. no_a41Cruachan01