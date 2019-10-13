Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – October 11, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

ACHA tenant

It has been a while since we carried a story where a tenant has a complaint about a housing association property. But it always seems to involve damp in the home.

Fair enough, the Argyll climate isn’t exactly Mediterranean. But the recurring theme of damp seems to suggest a deeper issue.

Perhaps it is time for significant investment in existing housing stock as well as new homes within Argyll and Bute.

Deal or grow deal

I don’t know why, but we are mildly (and pleasantly) surprised at the level of political agreement over the Rural Growth Deal.

The council, seemingly, got less money than it was asking for – but in cash per head terms we did quite well in comparison to other rural or City Deals.

It will be interesting to see what additional investment can be attracted to bolster the £50 million pot.

Everybody loves Raymond

A joke is never far from Raymond Flanagan’s lips, but his colleagues were deadly serious when they said they would miss him.

Or was it his tablet they will miss…

We wish Raymond all the best in his next chapter.