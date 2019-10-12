Ready, set, dance
Running shoes on and ready to make their daughters proud, Norma Litster, Ailsa McCrae and Kara Smith took on an ultra challenge to raise money for their daughters’ dance school.
Running as a relay team in the Dunoon Ultra Marathon the group were raising funds for Katrina Martin School of Highland Dance.
Embracing the elements on Saturday October 5, the ladies took on the challenging hilly terrain, completing the tough course in six hours and 10 minutes.
At the time the paper went to print a fantastic £465 had been raised, smashing their goal of £300. Funds raised by the runners will be used to buy new dancing equipment and to help the dance club support some children who are competing in various events.