Oban Camanachd defeat seals relegation for Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mowi Premiership

Oban Camanachd 3 Inveraray 1

Inveraray lost out to the Camanachd Cup finalists at Mossfield – a result which means the Royal Burgh side will be playing its shinty in the National Division next season.

In goal for Inveraray for the match on Saturday October 5, Scott MacLachlan was on form and he denied Oban Camanachd’s Daniel MacCuish, Daniel MacVicar and Andrew MacCuish, before play switched to the other end and it was Inveraray who took the lead on 24 minutes. John Kennedy played the ball between the penalty spot and the D where Allan MacDonald let the ball run across his body before turning and blasting home, giving Cameron Sutherland no chance in the Oban goal.

There were harsh words in the Oban Camanachd dressing room at half-time and revamp saw Keith MacMillan replace Gary McKerracher whilst the forward line switched to a three-one formation with Andrew MacCuish on the D.

The switches paid dividends when the home side drew level just four minutes into the second half when Daniel MacCuish ran forward and Daniel MacVicar volleyed the ball into the net to make it 1-1.

Oban Camanachd took the lead on 58 minutes when Andrew MacCuish’s turn and shot flew past the keeper.

Just a couple of minutes later, Andrew MacCuish turned provider as he found Scott MacMillan who finished with a low drive from the left although his effort may have taken a slight deflection.

Two of the game’s best young goalkeepers were on show, and Inveraray’s Scott MacLachlan saved his side from a bigger defeat though Oban Camanachd did have to rely on Cameron Sutherland who made good saves near the end from Garry MacPherson and Allan MacDonald.

The win for Oban Camanachd means that they and Kyles are the only sides, other than championship favourites Kingussie, in the title race as the season moves into the closing stages.