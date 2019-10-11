MP has eyes opened with Lochgilphead police

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

‘Very, very good’ was the verdict of Brendan O’Hara as he spent a day with Lochgilphead’s finest.

The Argyll and Bute Member of Parliament met civilian staff and police officers as well as spending a day out on the beat with PC Neil MacLeod.

‘I really enjoyed it,’ said Mr O’Hara at the end of his shift. ‘It gives me an insight into just what officers do, and the interaction between the police and other agencies.

‘It was a real eye-opener for me.’

The visit, on Friday October 4, came about as part of the Give a Day to Policing initiative, under which MPs of all parties are invited by local forces to go along and see a variety of aspects of policing, from spending time with their neighbourhood team, seeing how the day-to-day business of policing works and meeting frontline officers.

At the final debrief meeting at Lochgilphead Police Station, Mr O’Hara thanked Inspector Julie McLeish for a warm welcome.

He said: ‘Huge thanks to Inspector McLeish and everyone at Lochgilphead Police Station for making my Give a Day to Policing so enjoyable and so useful. It is hugely appreciated.

‘Keep up the great work.’

Inspector McLeish said: ‘It was good to give him an insight into local issues and what we do to help keep people safe. He certainly seemed to enjoy being out on patrol.’