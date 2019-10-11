ACHA flat ‘bad for our health’ – Lochgilphead tenant

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Damp in a rented flat has forced a Lochgilphead tenant to throw out mouldy items – and she also claims it is damaging her own and her son’s health.

Shona Murray, aged 40 and originally from the Isle of Mull, says that her shoes, clothing and bedding have become so mould-covered in her flat on Lochnell Street that she has had to throw out items that were otherwise perfectly good.

She and her her 14-year-old son James and Frankie, a pug/Border terrier cross, moved into the Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) two-bedroomed flat in February. It was, she says, damp from the moment she moved in. ‘You can smell it as soon as you walk in,’ she says.

The housing association denies that the flat was damp at the time, and stated that no serious problem has since been identified.

James’ bedroom is said to suffer from dampness, with mould growing on the underside of divan drawers under his bed.

‘James suffers from asthma, and it has definitely got worse since we moved here,’ claimed Shona.

Shona continued: ‘An ACHA official came round to have a look and they told me it was down to condensation. All had to say was “have you got your vents open?”

‘It’s just ridiculous.’

A tenant of ACHA for many years on Mull, she feels disappointed at her experiences in Lochgilphead. ‘I am a good tenant,’ said Shona. ‘I don’t miss rent payments and I don’t owe them anything.’

Suffering from fibromyalgia and a degenerative spinal condition, Shona maintains that just the fact of talking about her situation harms her health. ‘Speaking about it gives me headaches, my heart races and I get sweats. It’s just horrible.’

She concluded: ‘James’ asthma is only going to get worse, and I don’t want to be here through the winter.’

ACHA chief executive Alastair MacGregor responded: ‘The association identified a small area of damp. We inspected the roof and carried out some lead work to the skew.

‘The small area affected had to have the plaster removed to allow it to dry. The area was tested last week and when inspected it was dry so arrangements are now being made to re-plaster the wall. There are no other signs of water penetration in the flat.

‘The property has been re-rendered and no dampness was identified when the property was re-let.’

Mr MacGregor added: ‘The association has located dampness data loggers to double check if there are any other issues. The results of this will be known shortly and if there is any evidence of further dampness we will take appropriate action.’