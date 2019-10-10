September festival fun for soccer kids

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

It was a busy September for kids from Red Star youths, with teams attending festivals at Haldane (Alexandria) and Lochnell thanks to sponsorship from Ardrishaig Community Trust and Ventient Energy A’Chruach Community Fund.

Almost 50 kids headed off to Alexandria in early September for the popular and competitive Haldane festival playing against new teams from across the West of Scotland.

Lochgilphead were represented by teams at 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 age groups with each working hard and testing themselves against some really good teams. Saturday September 28 had more than 55 kids head to North Connel for the always excellent Lochnell Festival.

Facing teams from Ardencaple (Helensburgh), Campbeltown, Lochnell, Oban, Renton and Tarbert – depending on age group – Lochgilphead was represented by 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and girls teams. All teams performed very well, playing some excellent football to demonstrate how well they have developed over the season. There was great football but fantastic team spirit and attitude.

This was a great effort by all the boys and girls involved and well done to the coaches supporting them.