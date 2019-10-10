Porridge day is oatly delicious

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

With a change in temperature, it seems like a fitting time to fill up on a warm breakfast and celebrate World Porridge Day.

Volunteers at the Lochgilphead Mary’s Meals shop joined in the worldwide fun, topping their porridge with fruity faces yesterday (Thursday October 10).

Now feeding more than 1.5 million children in 18 countries around the world, Mary’s Meals sets up school feeding programmes in some of the world’s poorest nations. The food attracts children into the classroom, where they receive an education that can, in the future, be their ladder out of poverty.

World Porridge Day was launched in 2009 by the charity to celebrate the difference the daily meals they provide to chronically hungry children makes.

Karen Gray, UK director of communications and fundraising at Mary’s Meals, said: ‘We celebrate World Porridge Day because it is a mug of vitamin-enriched maize porridge that Mary’s Meals serves to thousands of children every school day in countries, including Malawi, Zambia and Liberia.’

The charity is also asking people to post, tag and share their #PorridgeSmiles to help raise awareness of its life-changing work.