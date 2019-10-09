Remember Remembrance Day

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A month before the nation pays its respects to those who have sacrificed so much in conflicts past and present, preparation for the Lochgilphead Remembrance Day ceremony is well under way.

Speaking for the organising committee, Betty Rhodick said: ‘I would ask any individual or organisation wanting to lay a wreath at the Remembrance service on Sunday November 10 to contact me as soon as possible.’

She added: ‘Everyone is very welcome to come along to Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall afterwards for tea, coffee, soup and sandwiches.’

Poppies will be in the shops very shortly and to add a little colour to proceedings, Mrs Roddick said: ‘It would be much appreciated if shops would take a little time to dress their windows to add to the sense of remembrance and respect.’