Police report – October 11, 2019

Vandalism – witness appeal

Between Monday September 16 and Monday September 30, the front bumper of a black Audi vehicle on School Road, Tarbert, was allegedly damaged. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Possession of drugs

At around 3.05pm on Tuesday October 1, a car was stopped on Bishopton Road, Lochgilphead, and a 25-year-old man was allegedly found to be in possession of cannabis. The man was charged with the offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Using mobile phone

Police stopped a car on Glenburn Road, Ardrishaig, at around 11.50am on Wednesday October 2, as the female driver, aged 72, was allegedly driving while using a mobile phone. The woman was charged and a £200 fixed penalty ticket with six penalty points was issued.

Careless driving

On the A816, near Lochgilphead, a grey Vauxhall Vectra car was seen to be allegedly driven in a careless manner and at excessive speed on Wednesday October 2, at around 4.15pm. The car was stopped by police and the woman aged 38 who was driving was charged with the offence and issued with a £100 fixed penalty ticket with three penalty points.

Theft

Between 9pm on Wednesday October 2 and 8am on Thursday October 3, a red and black mountain bike was stolen from outside a property in Campbell Street, Lochgilphead. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Possession of drugs

Within a property in MacIntosh Way, Lochgilphead, on Friday October 4, a 29-year-old man was allegedly found in possession of cannabis, cocaine and unidentified white tablets at around 7.40pm. He was charged with the offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Possession of drugs

On Saturday October 5, at around 10.45pm on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, a vehicle was stopped and two men aged 30 and 26 were allegedly found in possession of cannabis. Both men were issued with recorded police warnings.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101 or, anonymously, through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.