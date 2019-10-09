Help is here for local businesses

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Free training is available for businesses in everything from book keeping to social media and video production.

Argyll and Bute Council’s Business Gateway Service delivers training designed to help businesses start up and grow.

It takes place across Argyll and Bute and covers a wide range of topics.

The council’s policy lead for economic growth Councillor Alastair Redman encouraged businesses to take advantage of the support: ‘We have talented people developing successful businesses across Argyll and Bute.

‘Starting up a business and keeping it growing can be extremely tough though, for example in developing new skills to keep up with emerging challenges or opportunities.

‘This is where Business Gateway can help. The service provides practical training and support to help businesses grow.

‘Training is free, so I would encourage local companies, and anyone interested in starting up their own business, to find out how Business Gateway can help you.’

A business start-up workshop is planned for Tuesday November 19 at Whitegates, Lochgilphead.

For other workshops dates and venues or to book a course visit www.bgateway.com or call 01546 604555.