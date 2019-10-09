Great Danes invade Tayvallich to spread warmth

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Tayvallich is set for a Viking invasion when Danish band Himmerland play the village hall.

Himmerland are five experienced musicians inspired by varied cultures who perform music from their own country and beyond.

Named after the home area of founder Eskil Romme, Himmerland cast their musical net wide, from Ireland to Africa and Eastern Europe and even samba. Their mix of roots music crosses styles, cultures and frontiers.

Since forming in 2010, Himmerland have toured internationally with great success, including a collaboration with Scots performer Mairi Campbell, who brought her show Auld Lang Syne to Tayvallich earlier this year. Along the way, the band have recorded award-nominated albums.

The band members span a range of ages and backgrounds. Eskil is an organic farmer who plays saxophone and composes music. He is closely involved in Danish cultural life and hosts a boutique festival every June, the Halkær Festival, to celebrate ‘Nordic, Celtic and organic cultures, independence and the environment’.

Jens Ulvsand on bouzouki and vocals has been an integral part of the Swedish folk music scene for the last 25 years. Percussionist Ayi Solomon is from Ghana, while Jonas Lærke Clausen on violin and vocals and Emil Ringtved on electric bass and vocals are part of the upcoming generation of skilled young Danish musicians who blend traditional music with modern influences.

Gathering material for the band’s repertoire is a challenging but rewarding process as five diverse musicians find what they call their ‘shared soul’.

Wherever they play, Himmerland spread warmth and happiness with their unique blend of traditional Danish ballads, whirling fiddle tunes, stunning improvisations and exciting new music composed and arranged by band members.

Himmerland will play Tayvallich Village Hall on Saturday October 12 starting at 8pm (doors open 7.30pm). Tickets are £12 or £5 for under 16s. Pay at the door or email info.tayvhall@gmail.com to book tickets. The venue is unlicensed but you are welcome to BYOB.

Himmerland will spread happiness in Tayvallich Village Hall.