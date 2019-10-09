Could you help build a charity’s future?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Calling all joiners and builders out there.

One of Argyll’s most popular charities needs some practical help in Lochgilphead.

As featured in the October 4 issue of your Argyllshire Advertiser, Mary’s Meals is expanding in the town’s Argyll Street.

The Argyll-based charity feeds more than 1.5 million children in schools every single day across some of the world’s poorest nations.

Such is the charity’s popularity in Mid Argyll that it badly needed larger premises – so when the former Willie and Pat’s shop next door became available, Mary’s Meals jumped at the chance and will open to the public in late October.

Mary’s Meals would, though, rather spend donors’ cash on feeding children than on expensive shop fittings and decor. So last week senior management from Glasgow donned overalls to paint the new Lochgilphead shop.

And to avoid diverting money from the charity’s core purpose, they are now looking for help with sourcing and fitting a shop counter and shelving – it doesn’t need to be fancy.

So, if you can help with materials or labour, any donations would be welcome.

Call the Lochgilphead branch of Mary’s Meals if you want to help on 01546 602 223.