Victorious Vicky is student of the year

Over 300 graduating students and guests assembled in the spectacular setting of the Argyllshire Gathering Halls for Argyll College UHI’s annual graduation ceremony.

Guest speaker at the Oban event was David Duke MBE, the founder and chief executive of Street Soccer Scotland, a non-profit social enterprise that uses football to help create positive change in the lives of socially disadvantaged adults and young people. He is also global ambassador for the Homeless World Cup organisation.

More recently, David set up Change Centre Scotland, a social enterprise whose vision is aimed at tackling homelessness by creating personal development and self management centres. He was awarded an MBE in the 2018 New Year’s Honours List.

Giving an inspirational address, David recounted his own story and the importance of his college education, an HNC in community work, in part, for helping him turn his life around.

Fifteen of the students graduating on Friday September 25 studied in Lochgilphead, and student Victoria Johnston,of Ardrishaig, was named Further Education Student of the Year.

Vicky returned to education after a 20 year gap to undertake an access course in business, administration and computing, and received no less than three nominations for this award.

Her tutors said: ‘Vicky actively sought feedback on her work and took on board any suggestions to improve. Vicky’s work was always handed in before deadlines and was very supportive of fellow students.

‘Facing some serious health issues, the last year has not always been easy for her, however Vicky continues to be focussed, determined and she is an inspiration.’