Police report – October 4, 2019
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Careless driving
A man, aged 85, has been charged with careless driving after two vehicles collided on the A83, near Furnace, around 8am on Monday September 23. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Vandalism
Police are appealing for witnesses after the bodywork of a white Ford Fiesta car was damaged sometime between 7pm on Saturday September 21 and 6.45pm on Monday September 23 outside a property in Kingsway, Tarbert,
Damaged
The bodywork of a black Seat Leon car was damaged outside a property on School Road, Tarbert, sometime between 8pm on Thursday September 19 and 9pm on Wednesday September 25. Police are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.
Theft
Items were stolen from a garage/outbuilding at a property on the A83, near Inverneill, after it was broken into on Monday September 2. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for witnesses.