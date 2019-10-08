John nets Fishermen’s Cup on last competition day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The final competition of the season take place at Tarbert Golf Club on Saturday September 26.

Though underfoot conditions were very wet the greens were rolling well in a pleasant autumnal day. Members were playing for the Fishermen’s Cup, with John MacNab taking the honours with a 72-7 for nett 65, beating his brother Bruce who had 71-5 for nett 65.

On Saturday morning the fourball final took place, with Iain Johnstone and Iain MacArthur taking on Duncan Johnstone as Duncan’s partner James Smyth couldn’t play due to work commitments.

The two Iains were no match for Duncan, who was two under par for the holes played, with the match finishing way out in the country.

On Friday afternoon the mixed doubles final took place, with Mrs Rona Young and Duncan Johnstone taking on Mrs Georgie Dickson and John MacNab. Rona and Duncan combined very well and were never down in the match, eventually winning by a 3 and 1 margin.