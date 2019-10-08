Graeme shatters record in triathlon for all ages

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Conditions were perfect for the 160 competitors who descended on Lochgilphead for the 2019 MacQueen Brothers Mid Argyll Triathlon.

With no fewer than 14 trophies up for grabs across an incredible range of age groups in both male and female categories, the scene was set on Sunday September 27 for some fantastic racing.

The triathletes began the event with a swim at Mid Argyll Community Pool of 500m or 25 lengths, followed by a 20km (12.4 mile) cycling course via Bellanoch and the Moine Mhor to the A816 Oban road and back to the swimming pool. After that, it was off the bike for a four mile run along the Crinan Canal towards Ardrishaig and back to the swimming pool.

The race for overall victory was a three horse race between former Kilmartin man Graeme Neagle, now living in Glasgow, along with Dom Sharkey from Campbeltown and Glasgow’s Dom James.

With the fastest swim (6 minutes 37 seconds) and cycle (28:12) times, it was Graeme who was in pole position as the bikes were parked and the run began. In the event it was Dom Sharkey who had the fastest run of the day (25:22) it was not enough to catch Graeme, who won the event overall in a time of 1:02:44, which is a new course record.

The battle for the first local home is always fiercely contested, with this year’s victor being Stephen Whiston as the first male and Kirsty Sandercock the first female.

The organisers of the event, Mid Argyll Tri and Cycle Club – would like to thank MacQueen Brothers for their continued sponsorship of the triathlon, while the support of other sponsors – Midton Acrylics, Lochgilphead Co-op, Riverside Filling Station and MacLeod Construction Ltd – is also very much appreciated.

Race director John Anderson said: ‘This year’s triathlon was really good, with dry roads and very little wind.

‘Thanks to all the competitors and everyone who helped organise the event and assisted in any way.’

Mid Argyll Triathlon, now a regular fixture in the triathlon calendar, won the Triathlon Scotland ‘Inspirational Event of the Year’ for 2108 and offers an opportunity for novices to line up with some of the best age group triathletes from across Scotland.

John Anderson added: ‘I think the greatest thing about this event is how people of all ages, from junior right up to super vintage (over 70 years of age) can take part and enjoy a challenge.’

MacQueen Brothers Mid Argyll Triathlon

First prize winners

Senior male: Graeme Neagle (1:02:44)

Senior female: Francesca Vidler (1:13:51)

Veteran male: Brian Campbell

Veteran female: Louise Ross

Super veteran male: Martin Duthie

Super veteran female: Hazel Manson

Vintage male: Dany McLaughlin

Vintage female: Carole Mallet

Super vintage male: Douglas Wood

Super vintage female: Fiona McCallum

Local Male: Stephen Whiston

Local femaleL Kirsty Sandercock

Junior male: Jamie Glen

Team winner: The Rubber Ducks, University of Glasgow

PICS:

Jan Oliver from Tayvallich waits patiently to support her friends Fiona McCallum – who won the super vintage title – and Louise Logue. 51_a40ModArgyllTriathlon03

Tarbert-based GP Sally Ward in bike action in the team event. 51_a40ModArgyllTriathlon08

Oly Hemmings, proudly wearing her Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation gear, crosses the Bellanoch Bridge. 51_a40ModArgyllTriathlon13

Army-trained medic John Greenfield from Glasgow was on duty at the triathlon with colleague Jenny Murison. 51_a40ModArgyllTriathlon15

As ever, 19th Argyll Scout Group was there providing sustenance to the hungry triathletes and support to the event. Pictured from left are Joe Payne, Thom Catterwell and MJ O’Meara. 51_a40ModArgyllTriathlon22

Lane counters monitor the number of lengths each triathlete has completed at Mid Argyll Community Pool. 51_a40ModArgyllTriathlon26

The transition between swimming pool and bike, with a 20km cycle ahead. 51_a40ModArgyllTriathlon34

Performing marshaling duties in Ardrishaig at the halfway point of the run were, from left, Polly Payne, Anna Turner and Cameron Garrett – all connected to the Scouts. 51_a40ModArgyllTriathlon46

Dr Adrian Ward, about to enter the final two miles of the run. 51_a40ModArgyllTriathlon49

Overall winner Graeme Neagle sets off on his run on his way to setting a new event record. no_a40ModArgyllTriathlon01

A delighted Fiona McCallum, first in the super vintage category, with her trophy.no_a40ModArgyllTriathlon02

Junior winner Jamie Glen runs alongside veteran Thomas Kemlo in the finishing straight. no_a40ModArgyllTriathlon03