Council’s Supporting Communities Fund opens

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Applications are being invited for a grant scheme aimed at supporting community projects within Argyll and Bute.

Groups can apply for up to 100 per cent of the total funding costs for their project or activity from the Supporting Communities Fund, with a maximum award of £2,500 available.

The application period for the grant opened on Monday (October 7) and will close on Friday December 6. Applications that are meet Argyll and Bute Council’s criteria will be scored and recommendations made to the relevant local area committee for a decision to be taken by councillors in the spring of 2020.

The fund is aimed at supporting community projects and helping to kick start new projects. It is open to all community groups, and applications must be able to provide evidence of direct benefit to the local community.

Councillor Rory Colville, policy lead for community development, said: ‘I’m pleased that the council is once again committed to helping excellent project ideas from our communities come to fruition.

‘There will be a lot of good ideas out there that need a financial boost and I encourage any community groups with fresh ideas to apply to the Supporting Communities Fund.’

Advice and support on funding is available from the council’s Community Development Team, which can be contacted at 01436 657 647 or via email address communitydevelopment@argyll-bute.gov.uk

Application forms can be found on the Argyll and Bute Council website and hard copies are available via the Community Development team.