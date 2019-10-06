Heavy overnight rain sparks flooding in Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Motorists have been advised to drive carefully on the roads in some parts of Argyll as roads were flooded.

A band of heavy rainfall overnight on October 5/6 across an area from south Kintyre and Islay to Mid Argyll forced the police to close many routes.

On the morning of Sunday October 6, Police Scotland reported its officers were working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, BEAR Scotland and Argyll and Bute Council to deal with a number of weather-related incidents resulting in road closures due to flooding and landslides in Argyll.

Police reported that a number of roads in Campbeltown were closed due to flooding, including Saddell Street and Millknowe Road, with officers working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in these locations.

On the east side of the Kintyre peninsula the B842 was closed for a time at Peninver following a landslide which was later cleared.

Extensive flooding was reported on roads around Campbeltown Airport, particularly the Moss Road which was closed between Stewarton and the airport entrance.

The low-lying section of the A816 near Lochgilphead between Meadows and Cairnbaan was also flooded. This main route to Oban was closed by police as a precaution and later re-opened.

Elsewhere, flooding was experienced on the Isle of Islay on roads including the Bowmore-Port Ellen route, while further north caution was advised on the A85 between Oban and Tyndrum due to debris on the road at Lochawe village.

Police Scotland advice is to check the weather forecast and Traffic Scotland website before setting out on a journey if travelling by road – and to drive with caution.