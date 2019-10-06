Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – October 4, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A grip of autism

To an observer, it seems that Argyll and Bute Council is, at best, confused over its approach to autism.

The people who know this best are those affected by the condition and their families and their view of senior council officials was made crystal clear when Autism Argyll gave up banging its head against a brick wall a year ago.

Little seems to have changed since then.

A council Autism Strategy Group is apparently being bypassed in the formulation of a strategy, yet the councillor in charge of health and social care says the strategy is the responsibility of the HSCP.

Yet again, it is people affected by autism who are losing out. Someone needs to get a grip of this in Kilmory and at the HSCP.

Tri-riffic success

The weather helped, but the Mid Argyll Triathlon seemed to be a major success yet again. The smooth running – so to speak – of the event must take some doing, so the small team of organisers deserves great credit.

Exciting times

Congratulations to Marina and the volunteers at Mary’s Meals on securing Willie and Pat’s shop. Exciting times ahead.