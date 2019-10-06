Accordion and fiddle club back in tune
The new season of Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club gets underway on Wednesday October 9.
Guest artistes for the opening night are accordion maestro Gordon Pattullo from Coupar Angus, with Malcolm Ross on drums making a welcome return to the club.
Margaret Mather encouraged supporting players to join for a tune: ‘Without you there would be no club, so why not look out your accordion or fiddle and head for the Inveraray Inn.’
This season, the club has opted for a new starting time of 7.30pm for each session.