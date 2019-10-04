World champion pipe band hops to it

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Cairndow brewery Fyne Ales has teamed up with Inveraray and District Pipe Band (IDPB) to brew a special beer in celebration of their recent world championship win.

The new batch of Piper’s Gold, one of Fyne Ales’ classic recipes, was brewed with a helping hand from IDPB’s Pipe Major Stuart Liddell and piper Johan Van Der Wal, who visited the farm in September to help with the brew day and play a few reels for lucky visitors to the Fyne Ales’ Brewery Tap and shop.

‘We were thrilled the band were keen to work with us on a brew and Piper’s Gold was really the only thing we could make after their incredible win last month,’ said Fyne Ales managing director Jamie Delap.

The pipers weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty alongside head brewer Malcolm Downie on the original Fyne Ales kit, where Piper’s Gold was first brewed in the early 2000s, and even popped over to help add the hops on the big kit where Mills and Hills was being brewed.

‘It’s been really interesting to learn about the brewing process and there’s definitely a parallel with the pipes – in brewing, it’s all about controlling the variables – adding the right amount of malt, or getting the hops added at the right time or a tiny in variation in temperature can massively change what the final beer is like and in piping it’s the same, it’s about controlling the variables,’ added Stuart.

The day concluded with a drive along the glen accompanied by Fyne Ales farmer Stu MacLachlan who joined the champions with his own pipes for a few tunes in the hills of Glen Fyne.