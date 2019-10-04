Mary’s Meals on the up in Lochgilphead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

It has lain empty for a while, but the shop formerly known as Willie and Pat’s is to have a new tenant – Mary.

Or Mary’s Meals, to be exact.

The premises, on Lochgilphead’s Argyll Street, was sold earlier this year and new owner Stuart McLellan has leased the 76 square metre shop to Dalmally-registered Mary’s Meals charity, which has an existing premises next door.

Bursting at the seams, the opportunity was too good to turn down for the charity’s bosses.

Mary’s Meals head of operations Jim McGowan said: ‘The Mary’s Meals shop in Lochgilphead was the first to be opened and we are very excited that we can expand into the shop space next door, which is planned to open on October 23.’

He added: ‘Lochgilphead is now one of seven shops we have in Scotland and all of them help to support our vision that every child receives one daily meal in their place of education.’

The manager at Mary’s Meals in Lochgilphead is Marina Campbell, who is excited about the prospect of moving into larger premises. ‘I’m just delighted and thanks to everyone for their support which has allowed us to take this next step,’ said Marina.

She continued: ‘Look out for plenty of exciting new ideas and window decorations – any ideas are welcome.’

Jim McGowan added: ‘A big thank you to Marina and all the volunteers for the support they provide to the shop and the work they do in growing the awareness of our mission.’

Not in the business of spending money which could be used feeding hungry children, the charity is saving cash by using its own labour to decorate the new shop. Glasgow-based Jim McGowan himself came to do some painting, accompanied by operations manager Jim McNeill.

Mary’s Meals grew from an earlier charity founded by Dalmally’s Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow in 1992, Scottish International Relief. It started in 2002 by feeding 200 children in Malawi and earlier this year reached the milestone of feeding more than 1.5 million hungry children every school day.