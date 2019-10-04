Cash boost for Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Council has welcomed the announcement of a £50million Rural Growth Deal as a ‘vote of confidence’ in the area.

The council has been pressing for a deal with the government to assist with a number of projects developed with public and private sector partners.

On Wednesday October 2, the UK and Scottish governments announced investment of £25million each in Argyll and Bute.

Council leader Councillor Aileen Morton said: ‘This scale of investment is a transformational vote of confidence in the future of Argyll and Bute. This area has fantastic natural resources, an innovative, skilled workforce and public and private sector organisations committed to its future success.

‘To deliver the change needed to build our economy, however, and with it a sustainable future for Argyll and Bute, we need significant investment. That is what we have achieved through our Rural Growth Deal.

Along with its partners, the council had designed proposals to deliver success across Argyll and Bute, based on attracting additional skills, training and learning opportunities along with new residents, visitors and businesses; making more of the area’s natural and built resources; and connecting high value business sectors with national and international business markets.

