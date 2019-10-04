Announcements – September 27, 2019

engagements

MACDOUGALL – BLUE

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Anne, youngest daughter of John and Jessie, Muasdale, to Stewart, son of Tommy and Marjorie, Campbeltown.

golden WEDDINGS

SOUDAN – MACKENZIE – At Glassary Parish Church, on September 26, 1969, by the late Rev C M Henderson, John to Isabella. Present address, 19 Kilmory Road, Lochgilphead.

Deaths

CROLL – Suddenly, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on September 17, 2019, Mairi Christeen MacKay (MC), in her 54th year, Bracara Road, Inverness, and formerly of Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved partner of Kristian McFarlane, much loved and loving mum of Ashley, Gregor and Gareth, loving granny of Aaron and Remy, beloved sister of Ronnie and a good friend to all who knew her.

LANG – Suddenly at home, Inchwood, Teapot Lane, Southend, on September 18, 2019, Doreen Olive Lang (Woodley), in her 98th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Neil Lang, much loved mother of Frances, Neil and the late Duncan and Doreen, mother-in-law of Marjorie and a loving nan, great nan and great great nan.

MACKINNON – Suddenly, at the Royal Infirmary, Glasgow, on September 19, 2019, Ian MacKinnon, in his 82nd year, of 37 Highbank Park, Lochgilphead, beloved and loving husband of Andrina, cherished father of Sinclair, much respected father-in-law of Pam, dearly loved papa of Kerri, Hayley and Lesley and proud great papa of Harris and Emilee. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

STEVEN – Peacefully at home, on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, Audrey Steven, (retired nursing sister), aged 80 years, of Ellanvannin, Auchenmalg, Glenluce, beloved wife of the late Forbes, much loved mum of Angus, Audrey and Robert, devoted grandmother of Ellen, Ewan, Kirsty and Victoria. Funeral service, to which all friends are respectfully invited, at Roucan Loch Crematorium, by Dumfries, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Parkinson’s UK, on retiral from service.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

GALBRAITH – Senga would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers following the sad loss of Margaret (Pearly). Special thanks to Campbeltown Hospital, Dr Elder and Carr Gomm carers for their care, to Rev William Crossan for a comforting service, to T A Blair for their efficient services, and to all paid their respects at church and graveside.

MACQUARRIE – Marjorie and Donna extend their deepest thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and comfort received following the recent sad loss of Donnie. Thanks to Mrs Margaret Sinclair for the comforting services at Inveraray Church and Cardross Crematorium and to the organist and good friend, Mrs Ethel MacCallum, to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, and to all the nursing staff at Mid Argyll Hospital for the love and care Donnie received there. Finally, thank you to all who attended to pay their last respects, and the retiral collection raised £830, to be shared between Erskine Hospital and Cancer Research.

MACTAGGART – Following the death of John Norman Mactaggart, Helen, Claire and Alice extend their thanks to everyone for their expressions of sympathy and their presence at Cardross Crematorium, where the funeral was conducted by Ellen Gibson and directed by T A Blair Ltd, Campbeltown.

MEENAN – Jamie, Margaret and all the family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy received on the sad loss of Denis. Special thanks to Maggie Wilkinson and the community nurses for all their help and support. Thanks to Kenneth Blair for his professional services and kindness, the Ardshiel Hotel for the purvey and David McEwan for providing the music. Thanks to Fr Tony Wood for a beautiful Mass, which was a fitting tribute to a much loved and respected gentleman. Many thanks also to all who paid their respects at the church and graveside.

in memoriams

MACAULAY – In loving memory of our dear mother and granny, Marie, died September 29, 2016.

You walk beside us every day.

Still loved, still missed, always near.

Forever in our hearts.

– Love, Julie and Chloe.

MACDOUGALL – Donnie, died September 29, 1984.

Thirty-five years since we were all together,

But happy memories last forever.

– Lily and family.

MACKINNON/CAREY – In loving memory of our dear granny (Peggy), who passed away on September 20, 1994. Also our dear Auntie Patsy, who passed away September 9, 2014.

Forever in our hearts and thoughts,

Loved and missed always.

– Love, Annamarie, Allan and Jake xxx.