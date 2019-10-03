New resident or just a flying visit?
Eagle-eyed photographer Marc Pickering spotted an unusual feathered friend making itself at home in Lochgilphead.
The peregrine falcon, noticed on Monday September 30, created a bit of a sensation online, with some locals wondering if dead birds recently found in their gardens may have been victims of the powerful bird of prey.
The peregrine is renowned for its speed, reaching more than 200 mph during its characteristic hunting dives, making it the fastest bird in the world. While its diet consists mostly of medium-sized birds, the peregrine will also occasionally hunt small mammals, reptiles and insects.
Sharing the exciting images on his photography Facebook page, Marc commented: ‘Discretion is advised if going to try and see the peregrine falcon. These photos were taken from at least 50m away – I really don’t want it to get scared off. A big thank you to Brian Thomsen for letting me know he had spotted it.’