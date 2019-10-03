MOJO rocks with 4 Below

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

This week the spotlight shines on 4Below as introductions to the fine Argyll musicians playing original music at the MOJO showcase on Saturday October 19 continue.

Based in Oban, 4Below started in August 2018. Within weeks, the trio produced a blistering set at MOJO, where they played tracks from their debut EP ‘Alpha’ to a responsive audience. It was a great first live performance.

The band came a close second in a vote to play at this year’s Oban Live, achieving an incredible 8,383 votes. Now they are working on their next EP ‘Beta’ to bring more fresh and gutsy back to the festival second time around.

The is a change to the line-up, with the addition of two experienced guitar-playing brothers, Stuart, rhythm, and Andy Mason, lead. The lads are firm friends of the band from way back and have supported 4Below from its inception.

New for MOJO too, the band has generated a bit of an 80s retro live sound, taking synthetics and cleverly adding them to a more streamlined rock structure – making a new creation but retaining that 4Below edge we know so well.

Watch out for a mystery guest musician who is going to be mixing it with them for a real bonus stage-stomping track you won’t forget.

4Below continues to explore new possibilities and sounds with their alternative rock profile and, true to form, they are already working on EP number three.

MOJO organiser Dan Griffiths said: ‘We are happy to have 4Below at the festival again. Not only do they give a great performance, we hope this will give the band more openings for the future.

‘They are certainly enjoying their journey, and so are we.’

The MOJO festival of original music will be held at Craignish Village Hall, Ardfern, on Saturday October 19. Tickets go on sale from Saturday September 28.

Check out the MOJO – Argyll Facebook page for details.