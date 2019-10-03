Look out for A83 roadworks

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Motorists and pedestrians using the A83 between Tarbet and Arrochar will benefit from improved road drainage and footway upgrades.

£170,000 of improvements will involve the widening of both the footway and carriageway by 50cms, as well as upgrades to the existing drainage system over a section of the road almost 560m long.

The project is set to begin on Monday October 7 and is programmed to take up to five weeks to complete. No works are programmed to take place over the weekend.

The A83 will remain open throughout the improvements, however there will be temporary traffic lights in place 24-hours a day during the phases of the project.

To accommodate the footway operations, it will be necessary to close sections for periods of time. As a footway diversion is not possible pedestrians will instead be escorted through site by BEAR teams for safety.